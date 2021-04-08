Catholic World News

Leading German, Swiss bishops praise Father Hans Küng

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Kasper was more nuanced in his recollection of the late dissident theologian: “in my judgment, he went too far — beyond Catholic orthodoxy — and so did not remain tied to a theology based on the doctrine of the Church, but ‘invented’ his own theology.”

