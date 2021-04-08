Catholic World News

Mexican court finds priest guilty in 2019 murder of deacon

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The deacon’s family said shortly after his death that the murder was motivated by a desire to stop [him] from going public with certain accusations,” according to the report.

