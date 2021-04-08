Catholic World News

Arkansas lawmakers enact youth transgender surgery, puberty blocker ban

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: By large margins, the Arkansas House (72-25) and Senate (25-8) overrode Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act.

