Attacks on Christians, especially priests, rise sharply in Nigeria

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “From 2019 to 2020, the number of Christians murdered in Nigeria rose from 1,350 to 3,530,” according to the report by Nigerian journalist Patrick Egwu.

