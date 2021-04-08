Catholic World News

Nebraska dioceses to restore Sunday Mass obligation in May

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Omaha, the Diocese of Grand Island, and the Diocese of Lincoln will end the general dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation beginning May 23.

