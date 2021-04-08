Catholic World News

Retired Mexican bishop backtracks from legislative run

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Onésimo Cepeda Silva, 84, had announced he would run for office if attorneys deemed the decision constitutional.

