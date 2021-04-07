Catholic World News

Federal judge finds Michigan university violated rights of student religious group

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Wayne State University had suspended Intervarsity Christian Fellowship’s status as a recognized student organization because the organization limits its leadership to Christians—a practice the university claimed was discriminatory.

