Fargo bishop reinstates general obligation to attend Mass

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Folda’s dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation began on March 17, 2020, and ends on May 1. The obligation will not apply to certain groups of people, such as those who believe they were recently exposed to Covid.

