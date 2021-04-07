Catholic World News

Graduate program aims to reverse decline seen in Catholic art, literature

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The University of St. Thomas in Houston has announced an online master’s in fine arts program, led by James Matthew Wilson and Joshua Hren (Wiseblood Books).

