Over 2,800 lawsuits filed against New York State dioceses, abuse attorney says

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, New York enacted the Child Victims Act, which lifted the statute of limitations for abuse suits for a year. In 2020, the state enacted legislation that has extended the window until August 2021.

