Phoenix bishop issues exhortation on the Holy Eucharist

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In “Veneremur Cernui – Down in Adoration Falling,” Bishop Thomas Olmsted recommends to the faithful daily Mass and more frequent Eucharistic adoration, and asks priests to lead an annual Eucharistic procession in their parishes.

