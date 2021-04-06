Catholic World News

Treasures rescued from rubble of Christchurch’s demolished cathedral

April 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Archivist Triona Doocey​ said some treasures had been crushed by falling masonry, damaged during the demolition process, or vandalized, but many had been safely recovered,” according to the report on New Zealand’s Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, which was damaged in an earthquake and subsequently demolished.

