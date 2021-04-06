Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput pens book on ‘Things Worth Dying For’

April 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Asking the question “What is worth dying for?” is “an act of rebellion against a loveless age,” the retired Archbishop of Philadelphia writes in Things Worth Dying For: Thoughts on a Life Worth Living. “And to answer it with conviction is to become a revolutionary.”

