Catholic World News
Churches’ challenge to Minnesota Covid orders moves ahead
April 06, 2021
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by two churches and a pastor.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!