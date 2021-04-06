Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State defends agreement with China, calls for Church unity

April 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Everything that is being done is to assure a normal life for the Church in China,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in an interview with a Spanish radio network. Divisions in the Church, he added, result from confusion “between what is essential and cannot change and what is not essential and must be reformed, must change according to the spirit of the Gospel.”

