Nigerian bishop calls for end to violence

April 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “From the pulpit of the cross, Jesus cries out for an end to hatred, corruption, selfishness, racism, discrimination and wickedness,” Bishop Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo of Oyo preached on Good Friday.

