Pope speaks on message of angels at empty tomb

April 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At his Regina Coeli audience on Easter Monday, April 5, Pope Francis reflected on the message of the angels who greeted the women at Christ’s tomb. “We should never tire of seeking the Risen Christ,” he said. The Pope observed that at first, humans could only say that the tomb was empty. “Only an angel could say that Jesus had risen,” he remarked.

