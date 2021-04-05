Catholic World News

Catholic agency appeals for seafarers stranded by Covid lockdown

April 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The International Catholic Migration Commission has called attention to the plight of an estimated sailors who have been forced to remain at sea because ports will not allow them entry during the Covid lockdown. The group estimates that 400,000 crew members are at sea, many beyond the 11-month limit set by international law. Meanwhile other mariners, unable to board ships, “are stranded in hotels and dormitories without themeans to provide for themselves or their families.”

