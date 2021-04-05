Catholic World News
Papal visit to homeless persons receiving Covid vaccine
April 05, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The visit took place on Good Friday morning in the Paul VI Audience Hall.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!