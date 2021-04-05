Catholic World News

Build fraternity and unity, Cardinal Cantalamessa urges in Good Friday homily

April 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, the Pope presided at the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in St. Peter’s Basilica, and the Preacher of the Papal Household preached the homily. “What is the most common cause of he bitter divisions among Catholics?” he asked. “The divisions that polarize Catholics stem from political opinions that grow into ideologies after being given priority over religious and ecclesial considerations.”

