Nazareth, the Cross, and Pentecost: Pope recalls 500th anniversary of evangelization of the Philippines

April 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pedro de Valderrama, who was part of Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition, celebrated the first Mass in the Philippines on Easter Sunday in 1521.

