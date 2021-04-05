Catholic World News

Papal condolences follow death of Cameroon’s Cardinal Tumi at 90

April 05, 2021

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Tumi, known for his advocacy for democracy and human rights, was created a cardinal in 1988, and retired from his position as Archbishop of Douala (the nation’s largest city) in 2009. He remained a major figure on his country’s troubled political scene, however—as was evident when he was kidnapped by separatists last November. With his death there are now 226 living cardinals, of whom 126 are eligible to vote in a papal conclave.

