Pope Francis: Easter Message Urbi et Orbi [To the City and the World]: video, full text

April 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear brothers and sisters, once again this year, in various places many Christians have celebrated Easter under severe restrictions and, at times, without being able to attend liturgical celebrations,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his message. “We pray that those restrictions, as well as all restrictions on freedom of worship and religion worldwide, may be lifted and everyone be allowed to pray and praise God freely.”

