Gunfire targets Missouri convent

April 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Gunshots have pierced the walls of a Benedictine abbey in rural Missouri several times in recent weeks. Although there have been no injuries, Abbess Cecilia found holes in her bedroom walls. The community of Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles have no idea who has targeted them.

