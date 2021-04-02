Catholic World News

Mexican-US border bishops issue statement on migrants

April 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For most, the decision to migrate is not motivated by an indifference toward their homeland or the pursuit of economic prosperity; it is a matter of life or death,” the bishops said. “We renew our appeal to our governments, to political leaders, and civil society, that they work together to welcome, protect, promote, and integrate migrants in accordance with their intrinsic dignity, as well as work with other countries in the region to eliminate conditions that compel their citizens to resort to dangerous and irregular migration.”

