Pope Francis, Grand Imam write forewords to book on Human Fraternity document

April 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, has written “The Pope and the Grand Imam: A Thorny Path — A Testimony to the Birth of Human Fraternity.”

