Papal gratitude for 100,000 messages of well-wishes from Buenos Aires

April 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father José María Di Paola, an Argentine priest known for his outreach to the poor, collected messages of congratulations to the Pope for the eighth anniversary of his pontificate. Pope Francis expressed his gratitude in a six-minute Spanish-language video message.

