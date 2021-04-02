Catholic World News

Joyful proclamation, persecution, and the cross go together, Pope preaches at Holy Thursday Chrism Mass

April 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the Chrism Mass of Holy Thursday morning (video), Pope Francis reflected on the Lord’s rejection by the people of Nazareth at the beginning of His public ministry (Lk. 4:22ff.). “The mystery of the cross is present ‘from the beginning,’” the Pope preached. “To embrace it [the cross] with Jesus and, as he did before us, to go out and preach it, will allow us to discern and reject the venom of scandal, with which the devil wants to poison us whenever a cross unexpectedly appears in our lives.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!