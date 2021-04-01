Catholic World News

Massacres call attention to years of bloodshed in Mozambique

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Massacres in Mozambique this week should bring overdue international attention to the violence in that country, said a representative of the South African bishops’ conference. Johan Viljoen said that: “Whatever the world is seeing now has been going on in Mozambique for years.”

