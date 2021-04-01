Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo sees “21st-century Calvary” in Myanmar violence

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Muang Bo of Yangon said that the “merciless killing” of pro-democracy demonstrators has made Myanmar a “21st-century Calvary.” He said that more than 500 protesters who have been killed were, in effect, “crucified”—innocent people dying at the hands on an unjust government. In an Easter message, the cardinal offered his prayer that Myanmar would “awake from the culture of death towards the culture of hopeful resurrection.”

