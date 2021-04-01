Catholic World News

Colorado will give assault victims unlimited time to sue their abusers

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The impact is dire, and it will be on the backs of the people who had nothing to do with the very heinous crimes that we’re talking about,” said Brittany Vessely, executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference.

