Chaldean Patriarch reveals: Pope gave $350K to poor Iraqis

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The donation is intended to be a sign of how real and concrete the Pope’s love for all the Iraqi people is,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako.

