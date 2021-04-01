Catholic World News

2 US bishops tell the transgendered: ‘The Image of God resides in you’

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Transgender people have always been members of our local parishes and the witness of their lives has leads [sic] us to greater contemplation of God and the mystery of our faith,” said Archbishop John Wester, Bishop John Stowe, and other signatories of a letter. “To our transgender siblings, may you always know that the Image of God resides in you, and that God loves you.”

