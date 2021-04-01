Catholic World News

Federal court sides with Cardinal Gregory, strikes down DC’s limits on houses of worship

April 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In Roman Catholic Archbishop of Washington v. Bowser, a federal district court halted the enforcement of regulations that directed “the Archdiocese’s churches [to] stop admitting parishioners once they become a quarter full,” while “Whole Foods or Target can take in as many customers as they wish.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!