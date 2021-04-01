Catholic World News

Oppose the Equality Act, Cardinal Dolan urges

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “One need not profess the Catholic faith to find problems with the Equality Act,” New York’s archbishop writes. “Reason and natural law provide ample grounds for rejecting it. But a Christian perspective can illuminate how the codification of gender ideology into law is harmful.”

