Biden administration adds abortion access, gay rights to human rights list

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Reversing policies set by the Trump administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US would now consider gay rights and reproductive rights in appraising the human-rights records of other countries. “Women’s rights, including sexual and reproductive rights, are human rights,” Blinken explained.

