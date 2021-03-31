Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, prepares faithful for Easter Triduum

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly audience on March 31, Pope Francis looked forward to the celebration of the Easter Triduum. “Ever since Jesus took upon himself the wounds of humanity and death itself, God’s love has irrigated these deserts of ours, he has enlightened our darkness,” he said.

