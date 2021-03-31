Catholic World News

Pope grants ‘time out’ to German archbishop faulted over abuse

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg, 54, offered his resignation after the publication of a report on his handling of abuse in the Archdiocese of Cologne.

