Kwara government imposes hijab on Catholic schools

March 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Punch (Nigeria)

CWN Editor's Note: A priest in the Nigerian state (map) “described as unpleasant government agents’ forceful breaking of schools’ gates under the watch of armed men,” according to the report.

