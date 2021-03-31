Catholic World News

US Catholics divided by party on whether Biden should be denied Communion over his abortion stance

March 31, 2021

Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: 58% of US adults know that President Biden is Catholic, according to another survey finding.

