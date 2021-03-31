Catholic World News

South Sudan’s government warns bishops against reopening churches for Easter

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We think that even without an OK from them, we will have at least the celebration of the Easter with [a] few selected people . . . with social distancing as usual,” said Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Juba, the nation’s capital.

