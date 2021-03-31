Catholic World News

Italy sees worst gap between births, deaths since 1918 Spanish flu

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, there were more than 746,000 deaths and only 404,000 births, the lowest number since Italy’s unification in 1871.

