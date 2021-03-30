Catholic World News

Wikileaks founder received letter from Pope

March 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, has received a personal letter from Pope Francis. Assange is wanted by US authorities for espionage, has faced sex-abuse charges in Sweden, and is currently in prison in London for jumping bail. The contents of the papal letter have not been disclosed.

