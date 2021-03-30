Catholic World News

Rockville Center diocese, in bankruptcy proceedings, sells chancery building

March 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rockville Center, New York has sold its chancery building, as part of a financial reorganization that begin with a bankruptcy filing last October. The diocese—the most populous diocese (as opposed to an archdiocese) in the US—was forced into bankruptcy because of sex-abuse claims.

