Catholic World News

British Columbia suspends indoor worship less than 1 week before Easter

March 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on The B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “Just four days after releasing a plan that would see limited indoor religious gatherings just in time for Easter, health officials have backpedalled on that plan,” the report begins.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!