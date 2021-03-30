Catholic World News

Pope expresses closeness to Panama amid Covid crisis

March 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The papal message was written by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and read aloud by Archbishop José Ulloa of Panama during a special March 24 Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!