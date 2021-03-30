Catholic World News

In US, church membership falls below majority for first time

March 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Americans’ membership in houses of worship continued to decline last year, dropping below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend,” according to Gallup. “In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.”

