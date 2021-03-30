Catholic World News
Pope calls on priests to conform themselves to Christ
March 30, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: On March 29, Pope Francis received priests and students from the Pontifical Mexican College in Rome.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
