Special commissioner completes reorganization of Fabric of Saint Peter

March 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Fabric of Saint Peter is responsible for the maintenance and management of St. Peter’s Basilica. In June 2020, Archbishop Mario Giordana, a retired nuncio, was appointed the Fabric’s extraordinary commissioner and given the task of “updating the Statutes, clarifying the administration, and reorganizing the administrative and technical offices.” At the time of the appointment, Vatican police seized some of the Fabric’s papers and computers following findings from the auditor-general. The Fabric’s former president is Cardinal Angelo Comastri, until February 2021 the basilica’s archpriest.

