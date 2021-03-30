Catholic World News

Court upholds removal of father’s roadside cross

March 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Stephen Kelly placed a cross alongside US Highway 12 in Montana in memory of his stepson. After the state transportation department removed the cross, Kelly filed suit, alleging his religious freedom was infringed. A court upheld the cross’s removal from government land, on the grounds that “the spiritual cross constituted government speech.”

